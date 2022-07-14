CricHeroes, an unlisted private company located in Ahmedabad, has categorically stated they “had no knowledge of or association” with a betting scheme on a couple of fake cricket tournaments organised in Mehsana, Gujarat and Hapur, U.P.

The company, which is committed to bringing the best quality services and innovative products to all the stakeholders of grassroots cricket, said they had no knowledge of or association with, the alleged illegal activities that were underway in the background of these fake cricket tournaments.

“We would like to categorically state that, neither CricHeroes nor any of its representatives have anything in any manner whatsoever to do with the said cricket tournaments and the alleged illegal activities that were carried out. We never have and never will in any manner support the same. We are investigating this at our end and are already cooperating with the investigations by the authorities in this regard,” Abhishek Desai, Founder, CricHeroes, said in a release on Thursday.

Desai said CricHeroes condemns such activities and have asked anyone having any information that would help the investigations to reach out to them.

“We explicitly condemn such activities and are committed to running our business in a legal manner providing you, our users, the best services and facilities through our Platform. If you have any further information about this scam which you believe would help the investigations, please reach out to us at the earliest at abhishek@cricheroes.in. Any assistance will be much appreciated,” Desai said.

“CricHeroes is on a mission to empower millions of grassroots cricketers to showcase their talent, get recognition and become better with data. No one can deter us from that mission,” the release said.

20220714-232803