Well-known cricket coach Ram Lal Yadav was shot at by miscreants at the DAV Inter College campus in Varanasi on Monday.

Yadav, 62, has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

According to reports, he reached the college campus in the morning when two masked men shot him in the stomach.

The assailants ran out through the college gate, waving weapons.

A police spokesman said that the CCTV footage was being scanned to ascertain the identity of the criminals.

“The matter is being investigated and we have yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident,” said a senior police official.

At the time of the incident, there were several people who had come for a morning walk. They are being questioned.

Further details are awaited.

20230501-133204