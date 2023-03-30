SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Cricket: FanCode to exclusively livestream the Netherlands’ tour of South Africa

NewsWire
With many interactive digital-first features, FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming two-match ODI series between South Africa and the Netherlands, starting on Friday.

The series, which will have a direct impact on the upcoming World Cup, will start on Friday at Benoni and the second ODI will be played at the Wanderers on April 2.

The action from the series will be shown on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV); TV app (Android TV), Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and its website, www.fancode.com.

South Africa have named a full-strength squad, including calling back fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, as direct qualification for the World Cup will be on the line for the Proteas.

They need to win both the games to overtake the West Indies and take the final spot for direct qualification into the mega event in India later in the year. The top eight teams directly qualify for the World Cup while others will have to take part in a qualifying tournament before the event.

With interactive digital-first features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen, FanCode offers sports fans an immersive experience. FanCode is also offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.

