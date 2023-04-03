INDIA

Cricket match turns ugly: Youth killed during fight with umpire over ‘wrong’ decision

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, a youth was stabbed to death during a cricket tournament at Mahisalanda village in Cuttack district, the police said on Monday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Lucky Rout (22), a resident of Manhisalanda village, where a cricket match was underway between teams from Berhampur and Sankarpur.

Batting first, Sankarpur scored 114 runs. During the chase, one Berhampur batsman was declared out by the umpire. However, the accused threatened the umpire to declare it as a ‘no ball’.

Following this, a verbal duel ensued between the members of the Berhampur team and the umpire. Lucky, who was a spectator, had intervened to save the umpire, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra told reporters.

The main accused, who has been identified as Samutiranjan Rout alias Muna, lost his cool and before anyone could understand anything, he attacked Lucky with a knife. Lucky was shifted to the SCB Medical College, where he died, Mishra said.

Four accused persons have been arrested following the incident.

20230403-211004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Extend PM Anna Yojana, say Right to Food activists

    Why India must strengthen the government of President el-Sisi in Egypt

    Suryakumar Yadav is India’s very own Mr 360 degrees, says Aakash...

    1,905 freedom fighters get pension in TN