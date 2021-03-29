Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Hollywoodbets Dolphins on winning the final event of the franchise era, the four-day Domestic Series.

The five-day final, which was badly disrupted by inclement weather for the first two days, came to an end at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Monday, with the Dolphins winning by an innings and 76 runs.

“It was unfortunate that the match was disrupted by the weather to the extent that it was. In the circumstances, both teams are to be complemented on succeeding in getting a positive result,” said CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“There is no doubt that the final was contested by the two most deserving sides as they both won their pools by decisive margins. The Titans have been a dominant force throughout the franchise era while the Dolphins have had an excellent season, which has seen them reach the final of all three franchise competitions.”

From the next season, a new domestic structure in South Africa comes into force.

“We now move into a new era which will contain many positives for SA cricket. With eight teams in the top division there will be greater opportunities for players to compete at the top level of domestic cricket,” said Moseki.

“Sponsorship opportunities should also improve with all teams playing their games at a single venue and this will also make for an improved and more convenient offering to our loyal fans. Once the promotion/relegation system kicks into place after the first two seasons, there will be greater context to all matches.”

South Africa is emulating England. “It is a system that the England and Wales Cricket Board introduced some time ago which has led to great success for their national team; we are confident that we will have the same outcome here,” Moseki said.

