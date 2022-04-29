SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Cricket South Africa announces new T20 league

NewsWire
0
0

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced on Friday the launch of a new franchise-based T20 tournament that will be played in January 2023, immediately after South Africa’s tour to Australia.

The CSA said in a statement that an agreement has been signed with broadcaster SuperSport to “form a new company that will manage the new league”.

“Plans for the competition are well underway with the first ball to be bowled in January 2023. January will then become the window for the league which will comprise of six privately-owned franchises playing each other in a double round-robin before the top three sides move to the play-off stages,” CSA said in a statement on Friday.

The Chief Executive Officer, CSA Pholetsi Moseki said that the cricket body is excited by the formation of something this fresh and invigorating league, which also offers the opportunity for private investment into the franchises.

“CSA has already received interest from a number of potential local and international investors,” Moseki said.

Moseki emphasised that this is an entirely new event, adding that South Africa has a rich crop of talent who would benefit from exposure through a franchise league.

He said that a sustainable business model had been created for both the league and the teams, with a healthy salary bill to attract the very best local and international players.

The league also represents a fresh injection of funds into the sport in SA which will help grow the game. Modelled along the lines of T20 events worldwide, the focus will be on all-action cricket sportainment.

“We are delighted to invest in a product that will change the face of South African cricket. There is an early-year gap in the calendar, so the timing is ideal. SuperSport has committed to live broadcast of all the matches and will also produce the world feed for the international television market,” Marc Jury, SuperSport CEO said.

20220429-174802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharma, Bumrah lose one spot each in ICC T20I rankings

    The Ashes: It’s probably Khawaja that goes in, says Ponting on...

    I am delighted Dhoni has been appointed as mentor: Engineer

    Ashes: What’s the point of Anderson, Broad in squad if they...