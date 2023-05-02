Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced the full schedule for the West Indies men’s team’s post-World Cup white-ball home series against England to be played in December 2023.

The reigning world champions will visit the Caribbean in December after the 2023 edition of the 50-over competition in India in October-November and will play a three-match One-Day International (ODI) Series followed by five-match T20 International (T20I) Series.

England will arrive in Antigua to start the tour with the first two ODIs scheduled at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on December 3 and 6, Cricket West Indies informed in a release on Tuesday.

The third ODI will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on December 9, which will be followed by the first of five T20Is on December 12.

Grenada will host the next two T20Is on December 14 and 16 and the tour will conclude in the week before Christmas with the fourth and fifth T20Is at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad which will be hosting a West Indies vs England men’s fixture for the first time on December 19 and 21, the release informed.

CWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the England match schedule and to welcome once again their many travelling fans to the region for a pre-Christmas white-ball tour.”

“This tour will be a major economic boost to the host countries, as well as providing our fans with the chance to see some of their favourite players in action against one of our biggest rivals. The tour will also help with our ongoing venue preparation and event planning for one of the biggest events ever to be staged in the region, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which takes place in June next year,” he added.

