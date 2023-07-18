The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 203 trophy tour recently concluded its successful visits to New Zealand and Australia, following its previous stops in India.

The prestigious trophy, which holds immense significance in the world of cricket, has been capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

The trophy arrived in Auckland, where it paid homage to the iconic Eden Park stadium. This historical venue witnessed the exhilarating semi-final clash between New Zealand and South Africa in the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Grant Elliott, the hero of that match, graciously welcomed the trophy and occupied a specially designated green seat, marking the spot of his memorable six that secured victory for the Black Caps in the penultimate delivery.

Fans in Auckland were delighted to catch a glimpse of the coveted trophy as it toured popular locations, including Viaduct and Mission Bay, amidst the scenic beauty of the city. The tour culminated in a grand finale in downtown Auckland, leaving cricket enthusiasts in awe.

Melbourne, the cricketing heartland of Australia, was the next destination on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour. The prestigious MCG stadium hosted a tribute to the legendary Shane Warne, where the trophy stood beneath the newly renamed Shane Warne Stand.

Fans gathered around the statue of the late spin legend, reminiscing his outstanding player-of-the-match performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1999 semi-final between Australia and South Africa. The city’s vibrant spirit was on display as the trophy made its way to renowned locations such as the famous Hosier Lane.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour continues to captivate cricket fans globally, spreading the excitement for the upcoming tournament. The next stop on this extraordinary journey will be in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

