SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Nepal keep hopes alive as UAE lose must-win League 2 clash

NewsWire
0
0

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) bowed out of contention for a direct entry into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier with a 42-run defeat to Nepal in the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 League 2.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel won the toss in Dubai and elected to bat first. The side seemed to be in dire straits at 68/5 before Bhim Sharki’s 70 led the way for Nepal to 229/8. For UAE, Junaid Siddique (3-53), Aryan Lakra (2-30) and Rohan Mustafa (2-43) were among the wickets.

In response, UAE lost their captain Muhammad Waseem for a duck in the very first over. Though opener Asif Khan (82) and Aryan Lakra (50) gave the side a solid platform, other batters weren’t able to capitalise on it. Sompal Kami (3-26) and Dipendra Singh Airee (3-18) were the pick of Nepal bowlers.

This was Nepal’s first win over UAE in the CWC 2023 League 2. They had lost each of their previous three encounters against the side, according to a report on the ICC website.

The scenario for both teams was straightforward: they needed to win all their remaining games to qualify. The successful side would overtake Namibia, who are presently placed third with 39 points out of their 36 matches.

However, a win for Nepal means that only they can now vie for a direct spot in the Qualifier. Even if UAE win all their remaining games, their best tally would be 39 points, which sees them tied with Namibia. But since tie-breakers are decided on the total number of wins in the league, this wouldn’t be good enough to see the side into the top three of the League 2 table.

However, all is not lost for UAE. They will have to go through the Qualifier play-off which will see the bottom four sides of League 2 pitted against the top two Challenge League teams – Canada and Jersey — to reach the Qualifier.

Brief scores:

Nepal 229/8 in 50 overs (Bhim Sharki 70, Md Arif Sheikh 43 not out, Kushal Malla 32; Junaid Siddique 3-53, Aryan Lakra 2-30, Rohan Mustafa 2-43) beat UAE 187 all out in 45 overs (Asif Khan 82, Aryan Lakra 50; Dipendra Singh Airee 3-18, Sompal Kami 3-26) by 42 runs.

20230306-212605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    There has been conversation around the fact that we need to...

    ‘You’re very greedy’: Harbhajan to Kumble on anniversary of spinner’s perfect...

    Surprised with CA ignoring Khawaja’s credentials for so long: Joe Root

    Sehwag, Raina hail Dinesh Karthik after India level series against South...