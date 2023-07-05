INDIA

Cricketer Praveen Kumar has miraculous escape in car accident in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son reportedly met with a car accident in Uttar Pardesh’s Meerut when a canter rammed into their vehicle at high speed.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night when Praveen was coming from Pandav Nagar.

The car got badly damaged, but Praveen and his son had a narrow escape.

The driver of the canter has reportedly been arrested by the local police.

Praveen stays in Multan Nagar, Meerut, and played a key role in India’s 2008 CB series win under M.S. Dhoni in Australia. He played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, besides featuring in 119 IPL matches.

Further details are awaited.

2023070534103

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2020 riots: Delhi Police file supplementary charge sheet in two cases...

    Shinde thanks Fadnavis as their regime celebrates first birthday in power

    ‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut defends Saif’s look as Raavan in his...

    Two lakh Himachal trout ova to be dispatched to Sikkim