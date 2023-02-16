SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw roughed up for refusing repeat selfie with fans

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked and a car in which he was travelling with friends struck with baseball bats by some fans insisting on a repeat selfie with them here late on Wednesday, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by the friends of Shaw, 23, the Oshiwara police on Thursday registered a case against at least eight accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unlawful assembly, intent to harm with weapons, etc, an official said.

It was on Wednesday night when Shaw and friends, including Ashish Yadav, stepped out after having dinner at a suburban five-star hotel near the Mumbai Airport.

Just then, they were accosted by some purported fans who asked for selfies with Shaw and he obliged them, but a couple of them insisted on a second selfie which he refused, saying he wanted privacy with his friends.

Enraged at the denial, the so-called fans allegedly pounded and shattered his friend’s car’s windshield with a baseball bat and tried to chase Shaw with the weapon.

In a viral video of the incident posted by some bystanders, the celeb cricketer can be seen wrestling with a young woman fan wielding a baseball bat ostensibly to assault him as he tries to save himself.

As Shaw and his group drove off, the fans followed them in their vehicle and both the cars stopped near a police check-post before the matters seemed to calm down.

20230216-193604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Michael Clarke accuses Cricket Australia of making David Warner a ‘complete...

    It’s going to be about who gets the best Indians at...

    Pink ball Test, Day 1: Bowlers, Iyer put India in a...

    BCCI AGM to be held in Mumbai on October 18: Report