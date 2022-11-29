INDIA

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s father campaigns for Cong candidate in Gujarat

A video clip of a vote appeal for the Congress candidate from Gujarat’s Jamnagar North seat has gone viral. The appeal is being made by cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja’s father Anirudhsinh Jadeja.

The appeal has come as a surprise to all as the cricketer’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is the BJP candidate from the same seat.

In the said video, Anirudhsinh Jadeja appeals, “I Anirudhsinh Jadeja am appealing to vote for Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja. He is like my younger brother. I, especially, appeal to Rajput voters to vote for Bhupendrasinh.”

Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja is busy campaigning for his wife in Jamnagar city and he also is campaigning for the BJP candidates in Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka district.

It is being said that on the same seat Ravindrasinh Jadeja’s sister Naynaba Jadeja was interested in contesting elections and she was on the Congress panel list. But the moment, BJP announced Rivaba Jadeja’s name, the Congress dropped Naynaba and nominated Bipendrasinh. Naynaba is aggressively campaigning for the Congress candidate and is not hesitating in attacking her sister-in-law.

