The new crime documentary series that is based on serial killings that took place in Delhi, titled ‘Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi’ is all set to be released on July 20 on Netflix.

A cold-blooded murderer carrying a grudge in his heart and angst against the system, committed grotesque killings in Delhi. With the police relentlessly trying to decode the serial killings, the diabolical killer left everyone involved perplexed and sent shivers down their spine.

The upcoming true-crime docu-series is to unfold the story of this gruesome killer by decoding his psyche and uncovering details of what actually went down.

The series is directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by VICE India.

Talking about the series Ayesha said, “The non-fiction space in India is constantly evolving and I am so happy to be a part of this to create a riveting story. As a filmmaker, I am keen to learn something from every project that I develop, and understanding this story and the investigation that it ensued, led me to discovering a lot about human psychology and the justice system as well.”

Samira Kanwar, VP Content for VICE APAC said “India has always had the potential for a flourishing non-fiction content scene that is finally gaining ground like never before. We are thrilled to join hands with Netflix, home to some of the best documentaries from India and around the world, to present the story of some of India’s most ruthless serial killers.”

