Crime graph on rise in Bihar: 1,57,735 people arrested till July

The Bihar Police on Monday claimed that 1,57,735 people were arrested for various crimes in the state till July this year.

Jitendra Singh Gangwar, the Additional Director General of Police told media persons here that claimed that the figures can go up to 2.70 lakh by the end of this year.

Compared to the last two years, the number of persons arrested are much higher than this year. In 2021, the police arrested 1,97,582 accused while in 2020, the figure was 1,72,187.

The officer said that 6,838 notorious criminals were arrested in 2020, 9071 in 2021 and 4,980 till July 2022.

The state police also found an increase in the seizure of illegal firearms. A total of 2,504 illegal firearms were confiscated till July. Last year 3,951 such firearms were recovered and in 2020 the number was 3,993.

Bihar Police seized fake currency worth Rs 31,43,150 till July 2022, which is much higher in comparison to previous years — Rs 4 lakh in 2020 and Rs 26,32,407 in 2021.

The police also seized 17,292 till July this year. This figure has also gone up in recent years — 18,437 illegal vehicles in 2020 and 26,505 in 2021.

