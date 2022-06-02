HEALTHWORLD

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever cases surge in Iraq: WHO

NewsWire
0
0

Iraq has recorded a sharp increase in Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever cases so far this year with more than 200 cases, the WHO said.

Iraqi Health authorities notified the WHO of 97 lab-confirmed cases and 115 suspected cases between January 1 and May 22, according to a report published on the WHO website on Wednesday.

So far 27 people have died, of whom 13 were lab-confirmed cases, the UN health agency added.

The infections are much higher than that during the same period in 2021 when 33 lab-confirmed cases were recorded, the WHO said, warning that the outbreak in Iraq may pose additional pressure to the already over-stretched healthcare system.

Iraq has issued stricter hygiene standards for livestock slaughterhouses, which ban the slaughter of livestock outside the designated places, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, the Baghdad Governor Mohammad Jaber Al-Atta announced the formation of a joint working group to curb the spread of the virus, including making urgent plans to raise public awareness of epidemic prevention.

The virus is primarily transmitted through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter, with the fatality rate can be as high as 40 per cent, the WHO added.

–IANs

int/khz/

20220602-074403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It’s time for govt to decide on opening of shops, says...

    140 tonnes of O2 sourced from Singapore to reach TN today

    Real estate firm, IAF set up 150-bed Covid facility in Gurugram

    Yoga helps boosting immunity: Haryana Governor