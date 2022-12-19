INDIA

Criminal absconding in abduction case held after 2 years

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed a criminal, who was absconding for the last two years in a case of abduction-cum-dacoity at gunpoint in the national Capital.

The accused has been identified as Tofeek alias Nanda (36), a resident of Fathepur village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, who was also involved in many cases of heinous nature registered in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, an official said on Monday.

According to P.S. Kushwah, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), a police team was working to prevent the commission of crime in Delhi-NCR by Mewat-based criminals when information was received that Tofeek was frequenting Delhi to commit crime.

“The police came to know that Tofeek would come to the bus stop near the Rajokri flyover. Subsequently, a trap was laid and he was apprehended. A single-shot pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from Tofeek. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Special Cell police station,” said the official.

On interrogation, Tofeek disclosed that he was wanted in a case of abduction-cum-dacoity on the South Campus which he had committed about two years ago.

“He also told the police that in January 2021, he along with his 4-5 associates had stolen a Tata 407 (tempo) and also abducted its driver whom they dumped in Gurugram after robbing him of mobile phone and other belongings,” the officer said.

“Tofeek with the help of his associates had also stolen a dumper from the Punjabi Bagh area on May 29. The accused is a habitual offender and was previously involved in more than five criminal cases in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan,” said Kushwah.

The DCP added that Tofeek along with the members of his gang used to commit cattle theft in Delhi which they took to Mewat, Rajasthan, for slaughtering.

20221219-185403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NEET declares result, Hyd’s Mrinal Kutteri secures top rank

    Drunk JD-U leader held for roaming around naked

    Street dwellers, rag pickers among weaker sections to get ration cards...

    Now hijab row erupts at Andhra college