INDIA

Criminal activities on rise in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan on Friday said that criminal activities are on the rise in Bihar and Nitish Kumar government is unable to prevent it.

Speaking in the winter session of Lok Sabha, he also demanded a CBI inquiry in the heinous murders of mother-daughter in Arwal district and in the Begusarai incident.

“A 35-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter were burnt alive in their house by a Dabang of the village. The accused was eyeing her 5-year-old daughter. The deceased belonged to the Paswan caste,” Chirag Paswan said in Lok Sabha.

“Similarly in Begusarai, a woman was gang raped and killed by known persons. They dumped the body in a semi-naked stage. Shockingly, in both the cases, the police of respective districts, instead of arresting the accused, are trying to protect them,” Paswan said.

“I lost my father and grandmother and I know the pain. Hence, I raised these points in Lok Sabha,” he said.

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav, during the zero hours in Lok Sabha said that due to ill implementation of Nitish Kumar government, the liquor ban failed in Bihar and youths are under severe grip of contrabands.

“Due to liquor ban in Bihar, the youths are attracted towards contrabands. Contrabands are easily accessible in every place and the Bihar government has no control over it. As a result, the futures of youths are getting ruined here. They are trapped in the intoxication of contrabands and attracted towards crime incidents,” Yadav said.

“people talked about Udta Punjab and Bihar getting the same status under Nitish Kumar government,” Yadav said.

20221209-190401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unani toothpaste for dental ailments by Dawakhana Tibbiya

    40 active members & RLSP key leader leave party

    Covid vax supply based on state’s population, caseload: Govt

    EC imposes 7-day campaign ban on Trinamool MLA for threatening voters