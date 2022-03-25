INDIA

Criminal arrested after encounter in Lucknow

A criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested after an encounter in Lucknow in the wee hours of Friday.

The arrested man, identified as Rahul Singh, was on the run and was wanted in a case of robbery.

According to police, Rahul was injured in the gunfight in Hasanganj locality and arrested subsequently. He is undergoing treatment at a city hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

The police have recovered a pistol and cartridges from his possession.

Rahul was wanted in a robbery case at a jewellery shop in the Aliganj area of the capital city where one employee was shot dead.

