INDIA

Criminal complaint against AMC officer in Ahmedabad

NewsWire
0
0

An Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officer, responsible for keeping roads free from stray cattle in Naroda area, has been booked in culpable homicide in a fatal accident.

In a criminal complaint, one Prashant Patel alleged that since the Municipal Corporation officer failed to discharge his duty, his younger brother Bhavin died after his two-wheeler hit a cow sitting in the middle of the road.

He also demanded action against the owner of the cows.

On Monday, while hearing a PIL on stray cattle menace, the chief justice directed the state government the government to fix responsibility and compensation amount for the kin of the youth K.B. Patel, who died in an accident a few days ago.

During the hearing, the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association submitted that due to cattle on road, 42 persons died in road accidents in 2020, in 2021 (61) and 2022 till date 60 persons have lost their lives in the state.

20221004-121603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poll results may rev up Telangana BJP, act as speed breaker...

    ‘Victim’s dead body not recognisable’, SC acquits murder accused

    Oxygen stocks only next 8-12 hrs in many Delhi hospitals: Sisodia

    Environment Ministry proposes amendments to environment, water, air acts