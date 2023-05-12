More than 30,000 criminals have been convicted and sentenced in the past three years in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government spokesman, the highest number of 10,520 criminals was sentenced by the court under the Arms Act between 2020 and 2022.

According to the latest statistics compiled by the Directorate of Prosecution, 4,078 criminals were sentenced under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act; 1,218 under rape cases; 8,646 under crime against women and children; 2,387 under murder charges; 1,152 under cases of dowry deaths, and 1,141 under robberies, and 279 under cow slaughter cases.

Since the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government in March 2017, the UP Police have killed 184 miscreants in encounters, said Ashutosh Pandey, ADG of UP Police Prosecution Wing.

He said that effective pursuance by prosecution officers in the court and 100 per cent testimony of witnesses have ensured the conviction of criminals.

He said that punishments were given to 535 criminals in 2020 and in 2022, 2,313 criminals were sentenced — an increase of 332 per cent.

The officer said that 671 criminals were punished in 2022 in cases of rape. This figure was 177 in 2020, registering an increase of 280 per cent.

Similarly, in 2020, in the cases of crime against women and children, 1,048 criminals were punished.

While in 2022, 5,351 criminals were punished, recording an increase of 411 per cent.

In murder cases, 420 criminals were awarded punishment in 2020. And in 2022, 1,180 criminals were punished in such cases, logging an increase of 181 per cent.

Further, the Directorate of Prosecution awarded punishment to 182 criminals in 2020 and 572 others in 2022 in dowry death cases.

Similarly, 745 criminals were penalised in 2022 against 177 in 2020 in robbery cases, registering an increase of 321 per cent. In cow slaughter cases, 200 criminals were penalised in 2022 against 29 in 2020.

However, in the last three years, the maximum number of punishments was given in Arms Act cases.

A total of 6,373 criminals were punished under Arms Act in 2022 against 1,960 in 2020, registering an increase of 225 per cent.

