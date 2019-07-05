Criminal evading arrest since 2016 held from east Delhi

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) A criminal, who had been evading arrest since 2016, was arrested from east Delhi on Monday after a brief gunfight, police said on Monday.

During the gunfight, the accused was hit in his left toe while a policeman was also injured, the police said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Arik Rehman, faces two murder cases, as well as cases under the Arms Act and others.

“We had received specific inputs about the accused coming to meet someone in the Khajuri Khas area, following which a trap was laid. When the police spotted him, he was asked to stop but opened fire at the police, who fired back,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Atul Kumar Thakur.

During the exchange of fire, a constable identified as Manoj was hit by a bullet in his left leg, while Rehman was also hit in his left toe while trying to flee.

“The constable and the accused were taken to the GTB hospital where they are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable. Rehman had been trying to evade arrest since 2016. He kept on changing locations to save himself. A case under relevant sections has been registered against him,” said Thakur.

–IANS

adv/vd