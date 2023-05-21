INDIA

Criminal injured, arrested in police encounter in UP

A criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh, was injured in an encounter with the police and then arrested near Ral road in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, police said on Sunday.

The name of the miscreant is Parkham Jait, a resident of Rohtas Gurjar.

A reward of Rs one lakh was announced on him from Mathura and Rs 25,000 from Rajasthan.

Jait is an active member of the inter-state robbery gang and wanted in several cases. A pistol .32 bore and 11 cartridges .32 bore (04 hollow and 07 live), a stolen motorcycle have been recovered from him.

The injured criminal has been admitted to the hospital with a bullet injury on the leg.

