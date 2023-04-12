INDIA

Criminal killed in encounter in UP's Bijnor

Aditya Rana, an absconding criminal carrying a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, was shot dead in a police encounter on the Budhanpur road of Seohara police station around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Half a dozen policemen were injured in the encounter. All the injured have been admitted to the CHC Seohara.

Aditya, a resident of Rana Nangla Bijnor, had more than 40 cases registered in various police stations, including murder, robbery.

According to the police, on August 23, 2022, the police had brought Aditya Rana from Lucknow jail to Bijnor for the hearing of a case registered at Shivala Kalan police station.

While returning from here, Aditya Rana managed to flee from Shahjahanpur’s Red Chilli Dhaba by dodging the police.

According to Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, the SOG team got information late in the night that Aditya and his companions were on the way to Budhanpur.

The team confronted Aditya who opened fire which led to the encounter.

So far, the police have arrested more than eight people of the Aditya gang.

These include his village head brother Chandraveer Bittu.

Those injured in the encounter include Seohara police station in-charge Rajeev Chaudhary, Ajay Kumar Fauji, SOG inspector Jaiveer Singh, constables Arun and Raees.

