Criminal lynched in Bihar district

A criminal was lynched in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Tuesday morning, police said here.

The now-deceased Saurav Kumar had shot at the Mukhiya’s husband and RJD leader Sukhram Mahto on Monday evening. Angry relatives and supporters of the politician surrounded his house at around 7 a.m and lynched him.

Confirming the incident, Samrendra Kumar, the SHO of Birpur police station said that the person who was lynched in Genharpur village has a criminal back ground.

“Saurav was involved in a murder in the past and was out on bail. He, along with two of his aides, had shot at Sukhram Mahto at Barahra Ghat area and fled. Mahto sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and was admitted to the private hospital. In a statement to police, Mahto claimed that one of the attackers was Saurav,” Kumar told IANS.

As Saurav was identified by Sukhram Mahto, a large number of his supporters cornered his house in Genharpur village. They barged inside and beat him with batons and iron bars till he died.

“We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in the incident and launched a probe. We have also registered another FIR of attempt to murder against Saurav and his associates on Monday evening. Raids are on to arrest the accused in both the cases,” Kumar said.

20230502-100007

