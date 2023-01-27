INDIA

Criminal Santro Ravi, who is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Karnataka, has been hospitalised for health complications after overdosing on pills.

K.S. Manjunath, aka Santro Ravi, who is alleged to have close links with top leaders of the ruling BJP in the state, suffered from blood pressure, diabetes and other complications.

He is under medication and had consumed an overdose of pills leading to the deterioration of his health, sources explained.

CID sources said that Santro Ravi is now being treated at the Victoria hospital in Bengaluru.

Initially, he was taken to the Bowring hospital.

The officers are looking into the incident.

The photos of Santro Ravi with BJP ministers and son of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have gone viral on social media causing severe embarrassment the ruling party.

According to the police, Santro Ravi has 14 serious criminal cases against him in Bengaluru and Mysuru, including the kidnap and rape of a minor.

He is also linked to the PSI recruitment scandal as well as prostitution cases, vehicle theft cases and had been arrested under the Goonda Act.

He was imprisoned for a year and resumed his criminal activities after his release.

Santro Ravi was on the run for 11 days and arrested in Gujarat.

The state government in Karnataka had announced the seizure of his properties amid an attack by the opposition parties in this connection.

The Congress had charged that the BJP is aiding Santro Ravi in getting bail, while JD (S) alleged that the saffron party has provided the criminal a safe haven.

