The ruling BJP in Karnataka has announced the seizure of properties of alleged criminal Santro Ravi on Tuesday amid attack by the opposition parties.

Congress had accused the BJP of aiding Ravi in getting bail, while JD (S) had alleged that BJP party is providing a safe haven to him.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that an investigation has begun regarding cases against Santro Ravi. “The action has been initiated for seizure of his property,” he added.

Chief Minister Bommai further stated that he had ordered a comprehensive investigation against Santro Ravi. Many cases have been lodged against him, all during the tenure of the Congress. He was released when the grand-old party was in power.

Santro Ravi has a 20 years of history of crime. The probe will bring out his connections, collusions, links with ministers and the governments during this period, he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that a special team has been formed to nab Santro Ravi. Presently, the police are investigating his associates and he will be arrested soon. Every case lodged against him would be investigated, he added.

Odanadi NGO from Mysuru had complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitaraman to initiate action against Santro Ravi. They have also lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, photographs of Ravi with ruling BJP ministers and the Chief Minister’s son have gone viral on social media. The photos of Santro Ravi with gold biscuits, bundles of money have been attached with the copy of the complaint.

Police sources explain that Santro Ravi aka K.S. Manjunath has 14 serious criminal cases against him in Bengaluru and Mysuru, including that of kidnap and rape of a minor. He is also linked to the PSI Recruitment scandal, the sources added.

He is allegedly involved in prostitution and vehicle theft cases and arrested under the Goonda Act. He was imprisoned for a year and after coming out continued with his criminal activities.

Santro Ravi owns huge bungalows in Mysuru, Sheshadripuram, Tilaknagar and other localities of Bengaluru. His wife had lodged a rape case against him and alleged that the accused had got her arrested in a false case.

The police department has probed this allegation and found that the inspector coming under the influence, arrested the victim. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that it has come to light that she was arrested in a false case. The report is ready and action will be initiated against the officer.

