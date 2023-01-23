INDIA

Criminal stabs Delhi Police head constable

An on-duty Delhi Police head constable (HC) was stabbed twice by a man, who had been nabbed for an argument in the capital’s Dwarka area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night and the HC identified as Rinku is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

DCP (Dwarka), Harendra K. Singh said on Sunday evening ASI Sunil and HC Rinku posted in the Chhawla police station were on patrol in the Qutub Vihar area when they were informed by the public of an argument and assault.

“A police control room (PCR) call regarding the quarrel was also received at 8.35 p.m. However, the patrolling staff rushed to the spot where it was found that some boys had quarrelled with an auto driver,” the DCP said.

HC Rinku caught one of them, identified as Sunny alias Shooter, who is also a known criminal.

“Sunny stabbed HC Rinku twice and escaped. Rinku was shifted to hospital and he is undergoing treatment for a deep stab injury. Senior police officers have visited him and are ensuring best possible medical care,” said the DCP.

Following the incident, police teams were also formed to nab Sunny along with his accomplices.

“A raid was conducted on the Bhai-Bhai Road, Qutub Vihar, at around 2.30 a.m. on Monday. During the raid, police teams were fired upon by the criminals. In self-defence, the police team also fired three rounds,” DCP Singh said.

The accused Sunny was hit by two bullets on his legs. He was shifted to a hospital immediately and is under treatment.

“A total of three persons, including Sunny, have been caught. Search for the other co-accused is underway.”

