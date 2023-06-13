A 32-year-old man, who was wanted in several cases including two murders, has been arrested from the Mehrauli area, the police said on Tuesday.

Jaimeet a.k.a Monu, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, was also carrying a reward of Rs 60,000 announced by the Haryana Police for information leading to his arrest.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that recently, information was received that Jaimeet would come to the Mehrauli area to meet his associate for plotting murder of rival gang members.

Notably, he always carried firearms with him and didn’t hesitate to open fire upon a police team.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid near Mehrauli from where he was nabbed while he was coming from Gurugram road,” Yadav said.

The police recovered one pistol along with two bullets from his possession.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Jaimeet was arrested in an Arms Act case in 2007 and was sent to jail, where he came in touch with several members of different gangs.

“After release from jail, he continued his criminal activities and was arrested by the Haryana Police in different cases several times. He was fascinated by Kapil a.k.a Kallu, who was lodged in jail and was associated with the Gogi Gang,” Yadav said.

According to the police, Jaimeet committed two murders in Jhajjar district earlier this year.

“After committing the murders, he was hiding in Nangloi and was tasked to kill the members of rival gangs for which he was doing recce,” the officer said.

