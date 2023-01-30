INDIA

Criminal wanted in attempt to murder case arrested in Delhi

A criminal, who was wanted in a firing incident and an attempt to murder case in Jahangirpuri area, has been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sajan, 21, a resident of CD Park, Jahangirpuri. He is also found involved in three cases registered in Keshavpuram and Shalimar Bagh.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Usha Rangnani, on January 17, at about 10.30 p.m., the accused, along with his three associates, fired upon and assaulted a man and his mother with sticks in Jahangirpuri area.

“The woman and her son had sustained injuries on the head and other body parts. The accused had missed the fire, however, when locals started gathering, the accused along with associates fled the spot,” she said.

An FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25 of the Arms Act was lodged at Jahangirpuri police station.

“Since the incident, Sajan has been absconding and evading his arrest. Non-bailable warrant was issued against him. He was hiding himself by changing his locations in Delhi and West Bengal,” said the DCP.

On January 27, Sajan, who was roaming near DT Mall Shalimar Bagh in search of a target for committing robbery, was apprehended after specific inputs were received.

“On search, a country-made pistol loaded with a cartridge was recovered from his possession,” said the official.

Further investigation is going on, said police.

20230130-193403

