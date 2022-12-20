Delhi Police have arrested a criminal, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in several cases, an official said on Tuesday.

The police said that a Dwarka court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused, who has been identified as Waris (27), a resident of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced by the UP Police for any information leading to his arrest, as he was absconding in a POCSO case for the past one year.

Waris was previously involved in 25 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, snatching and robbery, among others.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), on December 17, specific inputs were received that an accused involved in a snatching case will come near the Anand Parbat industrial area.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid which led to Waris’ arrest. In order to evade arrest, Waris started shouting that he was being kidnapped. Even a crowd gathered to rescue him, but the police tactfully handled the situation and overpowered the accused with the intervention of the local police,” said the DCP.

On inquiry, it was revealed that Waris was also wanted in a POCSO case lodged in Gonda.

