A criminal, who jumped the parole, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police following a tip-off, an official said on Thursday.

Alok Kumar, DCP, Special Cell, said the accused identified as Anil alias Sunil was convicted and awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment by the court in a robbery case, but after coming out on parole, he didn’t surrender at jail and indulged in criminal activities.

“One semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with two live cartridges was recovered from him. The accused is previously involved in 10 criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, criminal intimidation and Arms Act in Delhi,” said Kumar.

The official said that ACP Attar Singh, Inspector Ranjeet Singh and Satvinder got a tip-off about the accused who was evading the police. The accused was held from Kanjhawala area of outer Delhi.

The official said that the accused was awarded rigorous imprisonment in the robbery case that took place in Rohini. In this case, he along with his associates had committed armed robbery in a jewellery shop at Sector 8, Rohini and looted jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh. The accused also fired many rounds during the robbery in order to intimidate the shop owner and his employees.

“Our one team works on the criminals who have jumped parole or interim bail granted to them and who have not surrendered on or before the prescribed time. Anil was spotted coming in a Baleno car and he was asked to stop and surrender. However, he tried to run away from the spot and hit the police vehicle in the process. In the meantime, his car was stopped by the police team and he was held,” the official said.

Further investigation in the case is on.

