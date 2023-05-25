The Goa police has arrested two persons who had opened fire on the police while attempting to burgle a house and were involved in gold chain snatching, an official said on Thursday.

Three robbers on a motorcycle had attempted to break into a house, robbed one woman and attempted to rob a senior citizen in Goa on Monday.

In this connection police teams from Goa had landed in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Delhi.

Police on Thursday brought both the accused persons to Goa.

These arrested individuals have been identified as Anas Ansary (22), and Sajjid Ansary (36), from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (South), Abhishek Dhania said: “The arrested accused persons have revealed that their gang has been targeting many places, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh.”

Dhania said that these accused persons were also involved in chain snatching incidents that happened in the jurisdiction of Verna police station and Maina Curtorim police station.

Goa police based on inputs nabbed both the accused with assistance of UP Police and Delhi Police.

“Two more accused persons are currently absconding and different teams are on their trail and combing operations in different states are on to apprehended them,” a police officer said.

