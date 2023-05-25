INDIA

Criminals active in many states arrested by Goa police

NewsWire
0
0

The Goa police has arrested two persons who had opened fire on the police while attempting to burgle a house and were involved in gold chain snatching, an official said on Thursday.

Three robbers on a motorcycle had attempted to break into a house, robbed one woman and attempted to rob a senior citizen in Goa on Monday.

In this connection police teams from Goa had landed in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Delhi.

Police on Thursday brought both the accused persons to Goa.

These arrested individuals have been identified as Anas Ansary (22), and Sajjid Ansary (36), from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (South), Abhishek Dhania said: “The arrested accused persons have revealed that their gang has been targeting many places, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh.”

Dhania said that these accused persons were also involved in chain snatching incidents that happened in the jurisdiction of Verna police station and Maina Curtorim police station.

Goa police based on inputs nabbed both the accused with assistance of UP Police and Delhi Police.

“Two more accused persons are currently absconding and different teams are on their trail and combing operations in different states are on to apprehended them,” a police officer said.

20230525-200204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pracheen Chauhan enjoys shooting with ‘joker’ Karan V Grover

    UP Police seizes liquor, drugs in huge quantities

    Pine Labs acquires API fintech startup Setu

    ‘Illegal 2’ actors on intensifying struggle of lead characters