Due to the appeasement politics of Rajasthan government, criminals have become fearless in the state, BJP MP from Udaipur, Arjun Lal Meena, told IANS in connection with the gruesome broad daylight beheading of a man inside his tailoring shop in Meenas constituency.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Meena said that whenever the BJP was in power in the desert state, the fear of law and order prevailed among the criminals.

“Former Vice President of India, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, was the Chief Minister of the state thrice (1977 to 1980, 1990 to 1992 and 1993 to 1998). Later, Vasundhara Raje became the Chief Minister for two terms (2003 to 2008 and 2013 to 2018). But such incidents never happened during their tenure,” Meena told IANS.

Whenever the BJP came to power, fear of police and administration prevailed in the minds of the criminals, he said, adding that the appeasement politics of the Congress, the law and order situation has collapsed in the state, aiding the criminals.

The video which went viral before and after the brutal killing in Udaipur contained threatening message to Prime Minister Narendra Mod, which is a matter of serious concern, Meena said.

However, he appreciated the police for nabbing the culprits from the adjoining district within a short span of time, but he also questioned the state government and the administration’s functioning.

“The Congress government is in power in Rajasthan. When Kanahiya Lal (the Udaipur victim) had approached the police citing death threats issued against him, why no action was taken,” Meena asked.

This indicates that there is no law and order in the state, he added.

Pointing at the compensation announced by the Rajasthan government, the MP said that the amount declared by the state government could not be the cost of a life.

Meena also said there have been reports that one of the accused was trained in Pakistan and an organisation is involved in the incident.

Such a brutal incident should not be repeated anywhere in the country, Meena appealed to the people.

