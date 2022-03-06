ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Crisp runtime of 150 minutes for Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’

By NewsWire
0
8

Most-awaited pan-India biggie ‘Radhe Shyam’ is now Censor-certified. The movie has now wrapped up as the Censor Board has given a ‘U/A’ for the Prabhas-starrer.

Slated for a grand release worldwide on March 11 in south Indian languages and Hindi, ‘Radhe Shyam’, a Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, gets a crisp runtime which is around 150 minutes.

If this report is to be true, analysts believe that the runtime locked for the release is optimal, for a love story, imbibed with heavy VFX.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, along with director Radha Krishna Kumar, are promoting the movie, full-time, as the release date is not far away.

“5 days more to enter into the world of #RadheShyam. Releasing in the theatres on 11th March!”, the makers tweeted on Sunday, as they gear up for the worldwide release of the movie.

Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashree, Jayaram, and others are playing significant roles in this high-budget movie, which is bankrolled under the banner UV Creations.

Thaman scored the background score for this movie while Justin Prabhakaran composed the songs.

Radhe Shyam’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, while it is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’.

20220306-163806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.