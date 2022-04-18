SPORTSFOOTBALLTOP NEWSWORLD

Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn baby dies

NewsWire
0
38

The Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share a sad news about the tragic death of his baby boy after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez, but revealed on Monday that while she had given birth to a girl, their son had died. Ronaldo has asked for privacy after the Manchester United forward announced the death of his newborn son.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” Ronaldo wrote on social media on Monday.

The striker wrote on Instagram, “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” he said.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

20220419-004121

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    League Cup final gives Man City chance to reopen lead in...

    Bayern lose to PSG in thriller, Chelsea beat Porto

    Women’s football national: Karen hat-trick fashions Maharashtra’s big win

    Man City vs Chelsea highlights Premier League weekend missing key players