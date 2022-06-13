The medical student from Jammu and Kashmir who was critically injured in a road accident in Bangladesh earlier this month is being brought to India on an Air ambulance.

Shoaib Lone’s father Mohammad Aslam Lone told reporters that his son was admitted in a hospital in Bangladesh after he met with the accident and the cost of his treatment there was very high.

“Our people back home met with the state president of BJP Ravinder Raina, who said that he will contact the Prime Minister to help bring home our son,” Aslam Lone said.

Lone thanked Prime Minister Narindra Modi for his intervention to bring home his son who was critically ill and battling for his life in a Bangladesh hospital.

“We are very thankful to Prime Minister Modi for helping us. The country that has Narendra Modi as the PM has nothing to worry,” he added.

Earlier the BJP state President said that after the distraught family of Lone, belonging to Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, contacted them and sought their help, they approached the Prime Minister’s Office.

A prompt response from the Prime Minister’s office ensured that all the help was provided to the family and arrangements were made for bringing Shoaib Lone back to India.

“For the last 10 days, he was admitted in a hospital in Bangladesh. His family approached us and told us that they have to spend two lakh rupees every day there. We approached the PM office. Prime Minister Modi promptly sent the Indian ambassador to the hospital who met with the family and assured them of all the help. Today an air ambulance was sent by Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh for bringing him back. He will be shifted to Delhi, where he will be treated,” Raina said.

