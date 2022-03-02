Critically-ill Rod Marsh flown to Adelaide from Bundaberg

Legendary Australian cricketer Rod Marsh will now be treated at the Royal Adelaide Hospital after the 74-year-old was flown out of Bundaberg in a critical-but-stable condition.

Marsh, who remains in induced coma, had suffered a massive heart attack on February 24.

A SMH report on Wednesday quoting a Bundaberg Hospital spokesperson said that Marsh had been “transferred interstate on Monday in a critical but stable condition”.

His son Paul, who is the former chief executive of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, had issued a statement on February 27, saying, “At the moment, this is a waiting game and we are unlikely to have any certainty for some time.

“We know there is a lot of interest in dad’s condition and our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support from all around the world. We have listened to and read every one of them and are incredibly grateful.

“He is currently in the fight of his life and remains in an induced coma in critical condition.

“We also want to thank the Bulls Masters team, and in particular Jimmy Maher, Darren Lehmann, Ian Healy and Allan Border, whose love and care for our family has been extraordinary. The team at the Australian Cricketers’ Association have also been incredible and we’d like to thank Todd Greenberg, Kelly Applebee and Justine Whipper for their support.

“We’d also like to thank the ICU team at Bundaberg Hospital for their outstanding care and support. We will provide further updates once we have them, and in the meantime, we ask media to respect our family’s privacy as we focus on helping Dad fight this battle,” concluded the statement.

Marsh played 96 Tests and 92 ODIs for Australia from 1970 to 1984, scoring 3633 and 1225 runs respectively. He also once held the world record for 355 wicketkeeping dismissals. After his playing days, Marsh served as chairman of selectors of Australia men’s team from 2014 to 2016.

