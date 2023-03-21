INDIA

Criticism of government isn’t criticism of nation, says Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that criticism of the government doesn’t mean criticism of the nation.

“Criticising the government is not criticising the nation. The government should understand this. Debate does not weaken democracy, instead it strengthens it. The government is doing this drama because they are trying to escape the opposition’s questions,” Khera said while speaking to mediapersons.

He further said that the government is basically worried that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may again ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his relations with businessman (Gautam) Adani.

“There is no joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe yet (on Adani issue), this is the reason they are creating so much drama,” he added.

