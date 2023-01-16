ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Critics Choice Awards 2023: S.S. Rajamouli poses with award

NewsWire
0
0

S.S. Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ was named as the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics’ Choice Award here, and the filmmaker was seen posing with the honour at the ceremony.

A video shared on the handle of the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards showed Rajamouli posing for the shutterbugs with the trophy.

“The handle Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie,” the caption read.

In the clip, he is seen dressed in brown kurta paired with a khakee coloured pants with a red and grey muffler.

‘RRR’ was contending against films such as ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina 1985’, ‘Bardo’, ‘False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’, ‘Close’ and ‘Decision to Leave’.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

20230116-064603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jodie Foster’s mother didn’t want her to go to college

    ‘Rust’ crew divided over the settlement to resume shoot

    Director Jon Watts exits ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot, wants to step away...

    ‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Serves nostalgia goals with main cast of ‘Jurassic...