Critics Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

Actress Amanda Seyfried picked the trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie at the ongoing 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The actress was feted for her work in biographical crime drama miniseries ‘The Dropout’ created by Elizabeth Meriwether. The series, based on the podcast of the same name hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, was produced by ABC News, and documents the disgraced biotechnology company Theranos.

Amanda Seyfried played the role of the founder of Theranos – Elizabeth Holmes in the series. Earlier, the actress served up gilded glamour at the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress donned a glittering Christian Dior gown and hidden Stuart Weitzman heels.

Seyfried’s golden dress was a floor-length off-the-shoulder style with gold tinsel that gave the garment a whimsical vibe. The dress was made of a metallic gold fabric that appeared as if it were molten thanks to the material’s high-shine finish.

20230116-071202

