Hollywood star Angela Bassett bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Marvel film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

“Congratulations to @ImAngelaBassett, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actress.@theblackpanther #CriticsChoiceAwards,” a tweet read.

Angela was contending in the category alongside Jessie Buckley for “Women Talking”, Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Stephanie Hsu for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and Janelle Monae – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”.

Bassett also won the Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther. It is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film, the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

