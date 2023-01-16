Niecy Nash clinched the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’.

The 28th Critics Choice Awards shared a video clip of Nash holding the award and dancing in happiness as she posed for the cameras.

“The incredible @NiecyNash celebrating her win for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the tweet read.

She was competing in the category alongside names such as Claire Danes, Dominique Fishback, Betty Gilpin, Melanie Lynskey and Juno Temple.

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is the first season of the American true crime anthology series, Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix.

Dahmer is about the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Other main characters played in the show include Dahmer’s father Lionel, stepmother Shari, suspicious neighbor Glenda, and grandmother Catherine.

The series received four nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, including for the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, with Evan Peters winning for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film.

20230116-071403