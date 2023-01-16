ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Critics Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

NewsWire
0
0

Niecy Nash clinched the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’.

The 28th Critics Choice Awards shared a video clip of Nash holding the award and dancing in happiness as she posed for the cameras.

“The incredible @NiecyNash celebrating her win for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” the tweet read.

She was competing in the category alongside names such as Claire Danes, Dominique Fishback, Betty Gilpin, Melanie Lynskey and Juno Temple.

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is the first season of the American true crime anthology series, Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix.

Dahmer is about the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Other main characters played in the show include Dahmer’s father Lionel, stepmother Shari, suspicious neighbor Glenda, and grandmother Catherine.

The series received four nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, including for the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, with Evan Peters winning for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film.

20230116-071403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kathryn Hahn to play comedy icon Joan Rivers in ‘The Comeback...

    Massage therapist testifies Harvey Weinstein masturbated before her

    Matt Smith questioned number of sex scenes in ‘Game of Thrones’...

    ‘Shang Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm ‘Avengers: The Kang...