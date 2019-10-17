Critics’ Choice awards to have web series category

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The second edition of Critics’ Choice awards will also be reviewing and awarding web-series that have made strides and added to the entertainment sector of the country.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics’ Guild said: “I am thrilled that this year we can extend the awards to series — some of the most exciting storytelling is happening in this space! And shorts are a personal favourite! I look forward to discovering and celebrating many exciting stories and voices!”

These web-series are all Indian originals that feature across multiple platforms and in various languages the Indian origin content featuring across the platforms and in various languages.

Rajeev Masand, Vice-Chairperson, Film Critics’ Guild added: “We’re very proud that we’re expanding to include awards for Original Digital Series this year, in addition to awards for Short Films. It’s a reflection of our commitment to recognize excellence across genres and mediums. Given the growing popularity of OTT platforms and digital series, and the staggering vision and quality of ideas and shows, it was a no-brainer. The FCG is proud to be ahead of the curve.”

In December 2018, the Film Critics’ Guild and Motion Content Group collaborated to announce one of its kind Critics’ Choice Short Film Awards which features a panel comprising of India’s top film critics.

