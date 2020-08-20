Canindia News

Critics slam new Netflix film ‘Cuties’ for sexualizing little girls

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE020

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition asking Netflix to remove “Cuties,” a movie they claim sexualizes children. The film, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, premieres on the streaming service Sept. 9.

The trailer was released earlier this week on YouTube. It has a TV-MA rating from Netflix.
“Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew,” the film’s description reads on the site.

However, according to reports the original summary was much more salacious: “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”

Netflix clarified the changes were made to ensure accuracy. They later issued an apology after the backlash.

