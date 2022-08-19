INDIA

Critics welcomed, but journalists should check authenticity: Goa CM

NewsWire
0
0

Critics are always welcomed but journalists should ensure that before writing any news, they check its authenticity, so that the image of the state is not maligned, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

“Media fraternity should support the endeavour of the government to project its image in the right perspective. Critics are always welcomed but the journalist should ensure that before writing any news, they should check its authenticity, so that the image of the state is protected and not maligned,” he said.

Addressing an Orientation Programme for Journalists, Sawant urged them to focus on constructive journalism and not destructive, keeping in mind that Goa is an international tourist destination and efforts are being made to see that it emerges as a tourist capital of the country.

He said that it is the media who can project the state in such a way that will make the people explore Goa, its rich environmental treasure, its sanctuaries, various tourist spots, and heritage as well.

Senior journalist Anand Narsimhan, who was the resource person for the programme, in his address, said that those who are in the field of media need to keep themselves updated in terms of day to day happenings around us.

Professor of Journalism, at Savitribai Phule College, Pune, Dr. Sanjay Tambat spoke on the changing environment, challenges and opportunities in contemporary journalism.

20220819-221203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM to interact with startups on January 15

    Delhi riots conspiracy case: HC issues notice on petitioner’s bail plea

    Objections to NEP natural, says LS Speaker Om Birla

    Trinamool delegation meets EC over Tripura violence