WORLD

Croatia sets deadline for businesses to reduce prices after euro introduction

NewsWire
0
0

Businesses in Croatia must reduce prices by Friday or face government measures, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

Some economic entities took advantage of the introduction of the euro from January 1 “in a fraudulent manner”, Plenkovic said, raising prices under the guise of rounding, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government “will not hesitate” to impose measures on businesses that do not comply, he said.

These will include abolishing subsidies and introducing taxes, Plenkovic said, adding that the rounding of prices harms both citizens and the government.

Since the introduction of the euro, the Croatian government has received numerous complaints from citizens about higher prices.

Croatia entered the eurozone and the European Union’s border-free Schengen area on January 1.

20230110-144206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Korea Open: Shapovalov advances to quarters with win over Munar

    Premier League: Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach

    7.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

    Embassy continues to function 24X7 with help line for Indians in...