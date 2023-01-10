Businesses in Croatia must reduce prices by Friday or face government measures, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

Some economic entities took advantage of the introduction of the euro from January 1 “in a fraudulent manner”, Plenkovic said, raising prices under the guise of rounding, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government “will not hesitate” to impose measures on businesses that do not comply, he said.

These will include abolishing subsidies and introducing taxes, Plenkovic said, adding that the rounding of prices harms both citizens and the government.

Since the introduction of the euro, the Croatian government has received numerous complaints from citizens about higher prices.

Croatia entered the eurozone and the European Union’s border-free Schengen area on January 1.

