Airports across Croatia began to apply the Schengen rules, as air passengers to and from Croatia and other Schengen area members will no longer need to go through passport checks, a significant move that marked the full Schengen membership for Croatia.

However, flights to and from Croatia and non-Schengen members will remain unchanged, Xinhua news agency reported.

“On the first day, March 26, we expect 108 departure and arrival flights, 53 of which are arrivals, and 10 of which are outside the Schengen area,” the Zagreb International Airport said in a press statement on Sunday.

Moreover, 55 flights are expected to depart on Sunday, of which 11 are outside the Schengen area, and 44 are within the Schengen area, according to the statement.

Croatia joined both the European Union and the Schengen area on January 1 this year and land border crossings were abolished the same day it joined the Schengen area.

