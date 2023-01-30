WORLD

Croatian Prez criticises NATO chief’s visit to S. Korea, Japan

NewsWire
0
0

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has criticised the visit to South Korea and Japan by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and condemned the Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine.

“I see that the Chief of NATO is in South Korea and Japan … He does not represent me and my country there. It is not a NATO area, but it is in the neighbourhood of China. It has nothing to do with Croatia,” Milanovic said on Monday as he met the Croatian troops dispatched to participate in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup in Lithuania.

Stoltenberg is in South Korea and Japan between January 29 and February 1 to address the alleged security threats from North Korea and China.

The Croatian President also condemned the West’s decision to send German tanks to Ukraine, stressing that sending weapons will not end the conflict in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Russian tanks have burned out and the same fate awaits the German tanks,” Milanovic added.

As opposed to the Croatian government which was willing to participate in the new Military Mission of the EU to support Ukraine, the Croatian President rejects military training for Ukrainian soldiers in Croatia and criticised Western policies in Ukraine.

As some in the European Parliament are talking about “tearing Russia apart,” Milanovic termed the idea as “crazy”.

20230131-021803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guterres calls for greater equality as world population hitting 8 bn

    ‘US inflation to remain above Fed Reserve’s target amid rising wages’

    FATF exemption opportunity for Pak to abandon terror, become civilised nation

    ASB Classic: Barrere survives Isner serving storm, Cyclone Hale in Auckland