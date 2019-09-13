Crocodile smuggling gang busted in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) In a first for them, the Thane forest department has busted a gang of crocodile smugglers from Hyderabad and seized two live endangered baby crocodiles, an official said here on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, the unprecedented operation was carried out on Monday on the highway at Borivali East in north-west Mumbai, when a team of forest department officials intercepted a tourist bus travelling from Hyderabad to Navi Mumbai in Thane.

“On checking the luggage compartment of the bus, we came across the two baby crocodiles kept in cages. We have seized them and sent them for caretaking, and arrested three persons in connection with the racket. Further investigations are underway,” Thane Range Forest Officer Narendra Muthe told IANS.

