Crocs announces the launch of global concept store in Kolkata

New Delhi, March 26 (IANSlife) In order to increase its presence in the Indian market, Crocs, Inc., a global leader in creative casual footwear, reveals the opening of its global concept store at Camac Street in Kolkata.

The store, which has a retail space of more than 600 square feet, offers a wide selection of Crocs’ iconic Classic Clogs collection, Classic Crush Clogs and Sandals line, which are ideal for daily wear and come in a variety of colourways to suit every person’s personality.

Crocs currently operates 240 shops in India, and the Camac Street location is the 238th Crocs location nationwide.

